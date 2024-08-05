Food safety team raids dairy stores in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A task force team from the Food Safety Department of Telangana has conducted raids at various dairy stores in Hyderabad.

The raids were conducted at stores located in the Koti area.

Irregularities found during raids by food safety team in Hyderabad

The team found various irregularities. At Sri Murugan Ghee Stores, Sultan Bazar, the FSSAI license true copy was not displayed on the premises.

Task force team has conducted inspections on dairy stores in Koti area on 03.08.2024.



In addition, the storeroom and packing area were found with broken windows, and they were not fitted with insect-proof screens.

During one of the raids by the food safety team at Mysore Ghee Stores, Sultan Bazaar, Hyderabad, packed food articles like dry fruits, butter, and ghee were found without proper labels.

At Shree Mahalakshmi Kendra, Kutbiguda, Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers and pest control records for the premises were not available with the FBO.

Moreover, the food handlers were found without hair caps and gloves.

Inspections at schools, hostels in Telangana

In addition to dairy stores in Hyderabad, raids were recently conducted at various schools and hostels in Telangana.

During these inspections, the administration and cooking staff were educated about the protocols and best practices to follow in the kitchen.

Over the past few months, the task force team has been conducting raids at various restaurants, PGs, and hostels to ensure that food quality is maintained.