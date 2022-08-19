Telangana government conducts diplomatic outreach programme

Hyderabad: The Industries and Commerce Department of Telangana conducted a ‘Diplomatic Outreach Programme’ to promote the state as an investment destination.

At the event which was held at the T Hub 2.0 facility, Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) gave a detailed presentation about the various advantages the state offers for investors. The minister outlined the progressive industrial policies and narrated some success stories.

The minister stated that Telangana has built the most comprehensive innovation ecosystem in the country.

Also Read Telangana MLC Kavitha asks CJI to undo release of Bilkis Bano’s rapists

Minister KTR said that Telangana has a robust economy due to the thriving agriculture, industry and services sectors.

He said that the state has thriving information technology, life sciences, food processing, aerospace and defence sectors with several marquee companies setting up their largest facilities here. Later, minister KTR had an interaction session with all the participants of the program.

Minister KTR formally launched the Telangana Investment Advisor (TIA) the virtual mascot and chatbot for the invest Telangana cell.

Ambassadors, diplomats, consul generals, honorary consul generals, high commissioners and trade commissioners from about 50 countries participated in this event.