Telangana government gives additional charge to IAS officers

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 28th June 2025 9:04 pm IST
Logo of Telangana government

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana appointed three IAS officers to additional charges and transferred one officer on Saturday, June 28.

K Shashanka, IAS, currently serving as the Commissioner of Future City Development Authority (FCDA), has been given additional charge as vice chairman and managing director of Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC). This post was previously held by E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy.

Valluru Kranthi, currently serving as managing director of Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Ltd., has been given the additional charge of Director of Mines & Geology. The post was formerly held by K Shashanka.

P Katyayani Devi, holding the post of additional CEO Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), has been given additional charge as Joint Managing Director, State Finance Corporation.

P Mahender, serving as Project director for Mission for elimination of poverty in muncipal areas (MEPMA), Khammam has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Future City Development Authority, Ranga Reddy District.

