Telangana government initiates free COVID-19 booster dose drives

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has made specific arrangements to distribute COVID-19 booster dosages to persons who are aged 18 to 59 at different public venues, including all government healthcare facilities, beginning on Friday.

The special campaign will last 75 days, and all eligible persons who have completed six months post the second COVID-19 dosage will be provided with the free booster shot. Telangana now has a vaccination stockpile of 20 lakh doses, including Covishield and Covaxin, which will be delivered as booster injections over the next 75 days.

State health minister, T Harish Rao said, “It was chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who asked us to write to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, pushing them to start free booster COVID-19 injections at all government hospitals.”

“We are pleased that the Centre has finally made the decision, which will help to improve immunity against novel coronavirus types,” he added.

“On December 2, 2021, January 18, and April 11, we wrote to the Union Health Ministry, and on June 13, during a video conference, we encouraged Union health minister, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to offer free booster injections for everybody,” stated Rao.

The booster injections will be given at all PHCs, educational institutions such as junior, degree, and engineering colleges, and even universities. Booster injections will also be provided 24 hours a day at railway stations in Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kazipet, as well as bus terminals MG Bus Stand and JBS.

Efforts are now being made to guarantee that booster injections are provided for all housing societies, offices, businesses, factories, and other workplaces.

Those interested in organising COVID-19 booster campaigns with more than 100 people can also contact 040-24651119.