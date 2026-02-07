Telangana government invites tenders for Ramzan gift packaging

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s minority welfare department on Saturday, February 7, invited tenders for gift packaging to supply 4.5 lakh gifts during Ramzan 2026. Applications will be open till February 12.

According to a press release from the Commissioner of Telangana Minorities Welfare Department, e-short tenders including technical and financial bids are being invited from government agencies, manufacturers and suppliers ahead of the Holy month, which will commence on February 19.

Also Read Secunderabad residents protest over ‘illegal’ manhole near borewell

The gifts for men will include a kurta pyjama and a white or off-white saree, along with a blouse, dupatta, and chudidar for women. The e-tender will be published on February 7, followed by the pre-bid meeting at 3:00 PM on February 9.

Deadline

The deadline for filing tenders is at 5:00 PM on February 12; tenderers must also furnish their samples before the deadline. The technical bids will open at 11:00 AM on February 13, and financial bids will open at 3:00 PM on the same day. For more details, interested candidates can visit the government website.