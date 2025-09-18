Telangana government launches child safety initiative

In collaboration with UNICEF India and Hyderabad district administration, the government initiated the program to enhance child security and ensure every child grows up safe, healthy and supported.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 18th September 2025 10:35 pm IST
An Image of school children in India
School children in India

Hyderabad: To enhance child safety, the government of Telangana on Thursday, September 18, launched a program, CLAP for Children: A City Level Action Plan for Child Safety.

In collaboration with UNICEF India and Hyderabad district administration, the government initiated the program to enhance child security and ensure every child grows up safe, healthy and supported.

The initiative’s key focus is on strengthened legal and frontline services for timely protection, coordinated efforts across departments like Women and Child Development, Police, Health, Education, GHMC, and Disaster Management, along with community participation in preventing bullying, unsafe transport and drug abuse. 

MS Teachers

Furthermore, it aims to develop Child Protection Cells and Vigilance Committees for monitoring and accountability while having experienced and trained frontline workers in child-friendly care.

The meeting was held in the presence of transport minister Poonam Prabhakar, women and child welfare minister Seethakka, and others who resolved to make Hyderabad a model of “Child Safe City” for the country.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 18th September 2025 10:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button