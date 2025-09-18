Telangana government launches child safety initiative

Hyderabad: To enhance child safety, the government of Telangana on Thursday, September 18, launched a program, CLAP for Children: A City Level Action Plan for Child Safety.

In collaboration with UNICEF India and Hyderabad district administration, the government initiated the program to enhance child security and ensure every child grows up safe, healthy and supported.

The initiative’s key focus is on strengthened legal and frontline services for timely protection, coordinated efforts across departments like Women and Child Development, Police, Health, Education, GHMC, and Disaster Management, along with community participation in preventing bullying, unsafe transport and drug abuse.

Furthermore, it aims to develop Child Protection Cells and Vigilance Committees for monitoring and accountability while having experienced and trained frontline workers in child-friendly care.

The meeting was held in the presence of transport minister Poonam Prabhakar, women and child welfare minister Seethakka, and others who resolved to make Hyderabad a model of “Child Safe City” for the country.