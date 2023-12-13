Telangana Government Pensioners JAC urges Congress to fulfil promises

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government Pensioners Joint Action Committee, on Tuesday, December 12, voiced its concern over the delay in the sanction of pensions in as many as 14 districts of Telangana.

The Congress’s ‘Abhaya Hastham’ manifesto for Telangana promised a monthly pension of Rs. 4,000 for various groups, including senior citizens and widows.

In a press release, JAC Chairman K Lakshmaiah, Vice Chairman S Gnanewar, and Secretary General T Subhakar Rao urged the Telangana minister of finance, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, to pay attention to the issue and ensure that the pensions due to beneficiaries were released immediately.

The JAC has alleged that the pension was not credited into the accounts of the beneficiaries in the districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri Bhongir, Medak, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Sangareddy, Siddipet, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad of Telangana, till December 12.

The Congress party, which came to power on December 3, has vowed to fulfil its promises within 100 days of forming the government.