Telangana government reimposes ban on transfer of employees

Hyderabad: The state government has reimposed a ban on transfers in Telangana, effective from Monday, June 1.

The ban applies to any transfer other than those arising out of promotions against clear vacancies; postings due to the disbandment of posts; reversions; repatriations; deputations (foreign service only); disciplinary proceedings; and postings to employees returning from long leave exceeding six months, against existing vacancies.

The Finance (HRM-I) Department issued GO MS No 57 on Monday, June 1, stating further that no relaxation proposals shall be entertained for a period of six months from June 1.

Any relaxation during this period will need approval through the prescribed higher-level government procedure.

In an earlier order issued by the Finance (HRM-I) Department, the previous ban on transfers was listed, facilitating the transfers of certain categories of employees between May 1 and 31.

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This latest order effectively closes the general transfer process and restricts future postings to the specified exceptional categories only.