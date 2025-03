Hyderabad: Telangana government has sanctioned 10,954 posts of gram panchayat officers to be filled in the revenue department on Saturday, March 22.

After taking options from former village revenue assistants (VRA) and village revenue officers (VRO) still in the government service, the state government plans to fill these newly-created posts in the revenue department.