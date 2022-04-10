Telangana: Government schools to be converted to English medium

Telangana minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar assured the people of Telangana that government schools will be made on par with the corporate schools under the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. He launched the programme in several government schools in Khammam on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada said that all facilities will be provided to convert government schools into fully-fledged English medium schools.

“The state government has sanctioned more funds to develop the education and health departments. The Mana Ooru-Mana Badi welfare program includes water facility development, sanitation, and repairing of toilets, power supply, providing good quality furniture and painting of walls,” the minister said, further adding compound walls, dining halls, digital classes, and other facilities will be provided to government schools.

He further stated that the TRS government has spent a whopping Rs 7,289 crore for the development of government schools. “In the first phase, 9,123 schools were developed with 12 facilities. Now the government has sanctioned Rs 3,497 crore for the same,” he said.

The minister also said that around 426 schools from Khammam were selected for the development under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. “Students are going to benefit highly from this welfare scheme,” he added.