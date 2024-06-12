Telangana: Government teacher beaten to death in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old government Telugu teacher was beaten to death with a boulder on Wednesday, June 12, while he was on his way to work at Kolamguda hamlet under Arjuni village in Gadiguda mandal, Adilabad.

The victim has been identified as Jadav Gajanand from Srinagar Colony. He hailed from Nagulakonda village in Narnoor mandal and worked as a Telugu language teacher at a school in Canal Mediguda village in Jainath mandal.

According to the reports, when the victim was on his way to school on a two-wheeler, the unknown assailants ambushed him and repeatedly hit the victim on the head with boulders, resulting in his death on the spot

When Siasat.com contacted officials from Gadiguda police station, they said, “The exact motive of the murder is still unknown, but we suspect family disputes to be the cause.”

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is ongoing.