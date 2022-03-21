Telangana government teachers to train 80K colleagues in English

Hyderabad: Government teachers who successfully completed a 5-day training program titled “English Language and Enrichment Course ” will train 80,0000 of their colleagues from Monday.

The duration of the course is nine weeks, which will be conducted in two phases. The first two weeks of the program will be conducted in physical mode, and for the other seven weeks, it will be conducted virtually.

However, it is a challenge for the participants to balance the teaching-learning process since they have to focus on the students.

“We are finding it tough to balance it since there are too many assignments to be handled, along with helping the mentees and registering the sessions online,” a government teacher was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

A few government teachers, who previously participated in the mentorship program have been selected as resource persons to conduct classes for the new batch of trainees.

Telangana education minister Sabita Indira Reddy on March 14 launched the English Language and Enrichment Course, aimed at preparing teachers to teach in the English Medium schools.

The training program has been initiated following chief minister K Chandrasekhara Rao’s decision to introduce English medium in government schools from the next academic years.

A total of 81,590 government teachers will be trained during the nine-week long course, which combines offline and online classes.

The sessions would be held in a mentor-driven mode and would be different from the spoken English classes. Any school in a particular district having all teaching facilities would be a training centre.

The training program includes over 2,000 mentors who are trained for this course in collaboration with Bangalore-based Azim Premji University. Around 52,000 primary teachers and 29,000 secondary teachers will be mentored as part of the initiative.