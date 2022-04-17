Telangana government to launch SpaceTech framework on Metaverse

The Telangana government is launching its SpaceTech Framework on Monday from 5 to 6:30 PM with a vision to establish Telangana as a globally recognized one-stop destination for space technology.

As per a press release, the event will be India’s first ever official event hosted on Metaverse.

The SpaceTech framework aims to encourage private participation in the space industry in line with the recent reforms by the union government. The event shall be inaugurated by state IT Minister K T Rama Rao. CEO of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant, ISRO Chairman Somanath S and In-Space Chairman Dr Pawan Goenka will also be present at the event.

A space-themed metaverse environment has been custom developed along with custom avatars of the key dignitaries for the launch event. Attendees shall be able to join the event using standard avatars on the platform and interact with the nearby participants while parallelly observing the event’s proceedings – just like in a physical event,

Further, a Non Fungible Token (NFT) collection shall be launched at the end of the event.