Telangana government to organise Hindustani classical recital on June 24

Hyderabad: The state government, alongside the Surmandal and Konkani Association, will organise a Hindustani classical recital on June 24 at the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

The event, scheduled to be held at 6.15 pm, will see Dr Shantanu Gokhale and Bharathi Pratap performing. Sudhir Nayak will accompany them on the harmonium.

On June 23, the artists will also perform at Sparsh Hospice to celebrate the 80th birthday of the late Anuradha Hammadi. The performance will be held at 7 pm.

Gokhale is a consultant endodontist at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune and Bharathi Pratap is a graded artist of All India Radio and Doordarshan.

The Hindustani classical recital pays tribute to the living legends of Hindustani Classical Music, Dr Prabha Atre, one of the senior vocalists in the country representing the Kirana Gharana.