Telangana government to organise Women’s Week from May 25 to 31

Hyderabad: Telangana will observe “Mahila Varotsavalu” (Women’s Week) from May 25 to 31, with celebrations spanning every district in the state as part of the government’s push for women’s empowerment.

Organised under the Praja Palana-Pragati Pranalika, the week-long programme is designed to address women’s financial independence, livelihood, health, safety and political participation. Women across age groups and backgrounds, from rural Self-Help Group (SHG) members and young girls to senior citizens and differently-abled women, are expected to take part.

The centrepiece of the week will be the launch of an incubator programme for women entrepreneurs by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on May 29, alongside a series of loan melas and livelihood unit launches.

Tribal Minister Seethakka said the government wants to move women’s SHGs beyond their traditional role as savings collectives and turn them into drivers of the rural economy. Bank loans, micro industries, agricultural processing centres and solar power projects, she said, are being taken directly to the village level.

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Day-wise schedule

May 25 kicks off with the launch of 0.5 MW solar power plants across four districts of Vikarabad, Khammam, Peddapalli and Komaram Bheem Asifabad, alongside the flag-off of 450 RTC buses operated by women’s groups. SHG meetings, bank loan distributions and nutrition awareness programmes are also planned on the day.

May 26 focuses on inclusion – identifying eligible women, senior citizens and differently-abled people for scheme coverage, forming new SHGs for elderly and differently-abled women and holding mock Parliament sessions with teenage girls.

May 28 is earmarked for infrastructure, with foundation stones being laid for women’s group buildings, work sheds and warehouses.

May 29 is the week’s busiest day. The CM-led incubator launch is accompanied by mandal-level loan melas, the establishment of poultry units and micro industries, distribution of oil carts and battery vehicles for differently-abled persons and groundwork for agricultural processing units and 185 warehouses.

May 30 and 31 close the week with district federation building inaugurations, foundation laying for petrol pumps, bicycle distribution to teenage girls, felicitation of women who completed literacy programmes, health camps and distribution of Indiramma sarees in urban areas.

Minister Seethakka urged officials, SHGs and public representatives to collectively ensure the celebrations make an impact beyond the week itself.