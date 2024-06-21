Telangana government to release job calendar soon: IT Minister

Hyderabad: IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu announced on Thursday that the government will soon release its job calendar, addressing the media at the Assembly Media Hall.

The Minister stated that the Group-I examination has already been conducted and dates for the Group-II and Group-III examinations will be announced shortly. The government will issue notifications identifying vacant posts, fulfilling all assurances made by the Congress party when it was in opposition.

Sridhar Babu acknowledged the ongoing protests by students and unemployed individuals, assuring that the government is consulting with experts to ensure there are no legal issues in filling these posts. “The government will ensure justice for the victims of GO No. 46,” he said, adding that the committee on GO No. 46 will submit its report soon.

He also criticized the Modi government for its handling of the NEET examination, calling for a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities. He expressed concerns over the early announcement of results on June 4 instead of June 14, urging the Centre to deliver justice to those who appeared for NEET.