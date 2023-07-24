Telangana government transfers 15 SPs

Published: 24th July 2023
Hyderabad: Fifteen Superintendent of Police rank officers were transferred and given new postings by the state government on Monday.

The officers with new postings are Ganji Kavitha (SP Intelligence), Ch Narmada (Deputy Director TSPA), T Radesh Murali (DCP ICCC), K Prasad (DCP Traffic Cyberabad), Y Sai Sekhar (SP Admin TSNAB), M A Rasheed (DCP SOT Cyberabad), J Anyonya ( SP CID), P Ravinder (DCP Warangal East), J Ashok Kumar (DCP SB Cyberabad), G Chandra Mohan (SP Command and Control), Ch Shirisha (SP Intelligence), Sunkari Srinivas (Principal PTC Karimnagar), Ch Sruta Keerthi (SP Intelligence), G Sunitha Mohan (SP Admin, PCS, and S) and T Usha Rani (DCP Women Safety Rachakonda).

