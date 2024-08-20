Telangana government transfers 6 IAS officers to various departments

Hyderabad: In yet another reshuffle in the state bureaucracy, the Telangana government has transferred six IAS officers. The orders to this effect were issued on Tuesday, August 20.

Amrapali Kata, IAS, 2010 batch, has been transferred from her position as Joint Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to serve as the Commissioner of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

M Dana Kishore, IAS, batch 1996, Principal Secretary to the Government, Municipal Administration, and Urban Development (MA & UD) Department, has been given the full additional charge of Managing Director of Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited. Thus relieving Amrapali Kata of her additional responsibilities.

The following transfers and postings are notified:

Sri Sa.rfaraz Ahmad, IAS, batch 2009, Metropolitan Commissioner, HMDA is placed in full additional. charge of the post of Managing Director, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited

Kota Sreevatsa, IAS, batch 2017, Additional Commissioner, GHMC, is transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, HMDA

Chahat Bajpai, IAS, batch 2019, who is waiting for posting, is posted as Municipal Commissioner, Karimnagar Municipal corporation

Mayank Mittat, IAS, batch 2020, Addl. Collector (LB), Narayanpet, is transferred and posted as Executive Director, HMWS&SB.