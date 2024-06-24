Telangana govt transfers 44 IAS, IPS officers in major shuffle

Hyderabad: In a surprising move the Telangana government has transferred several IAS officers in Telangana including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) Ronald Rose, on Monday, June 24.
IAS Ronald Rose has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the government, Energy Department.
Aside from Rose, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director, C Sudarshan Reddy was also transferred and posted as Secretary to the government (Services & HRM).
Another major transfer would be of A V Ranganathan, Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone 1, as Commissioner of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster management, GHMC.
The following transfers and postings are notified:-
- IAS (1994) officer Sabyasachi Ghosh, Principal Secretary to Government (Youth Services), YAT&C department is transferred and posted as principal secretary to government, animal husbandry, dairy development & fisheries department.
- IAS (1995) officer Sanjay Kumar, who was waiting for a posting, has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Telangana Government, Labour, Employment, Training & Factories Department.
- IAS (1995) officer A.Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Youth Affairs, Tourism, Culture & Sports Department vice Smt. Shailaja Ramaiyer, IAS (1997) transferred.
- IAS (1997) officer Shailaja Ramaiyer, has been transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Telangana Government, Endowments and Principal Secretary to Government (Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts), in the Industries & Commerce Department. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the posts of Director, Handlooms &Textiles, VC&MD, TG Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd., and Managing Director, TGCO vice Smt. Alagu Varsini VS., IAS (2012), transferred.
- Ahmad Nadeem, IAS (1997), Principal Secretary to Telangana Government, Planning Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology Department vice Smt.A. Vani Prasad, IAS (1995) transferred.
The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Director General, EPTRI duly relieving Smt. A.Vani Prasad, IAS (1995) from FAC of the said post.
- Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS (1998), Principal Secretary to
Telangana Government, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, RWS, RSAD Department is posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Finance Department. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Planning Department vice Ahmad Nadeem, IAS(1997) transferred. The MoS shall continue as Principal Secretary to Government, Panchayati Raj & Rural Development, RWS, RSAD Department, until further orders.
- Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, IAS (1999), Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Commercial Taxes & Excise Department.
- C.Sudharshan Reddy, IAS (2002), Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is transferred and posted as Secretary to Telangana Government (Services & HRM), General Administration Department duly relieving M. Raghunandan Rao, IAS(2002) from FAC of the said post.
- Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS (2002), Commissioner, Transport is transferred and posted as Secretary to Telangana Government, Registrations & Stamps and Secretary to Government, Housing. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the posts of Commissioner & Inspector General, Registrations & Stamps, Commissioner, Survey Settlements & Land Records and PD, Bhubharathi duly relieving Navin Mittal, IAS (1996) from FAC of the above posts. Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS(2002), shall continue as Commissioner, Transport, till Ilambarithi K., IAS(2005) reports for the said post.
- Soni Bala Devi, IFS (2002), Special Secretary to Government, Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana duly relieving. Korra Lakshmi, IAS (2012) from the said post.
- On his reporting to the cadre, Ilambarithi K., IAS(2005) is posted as Commissioner, Transport vice Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS(2002) already transferred.
- D. Ronald Rose, IAS (2006), Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is transferred and posted as Secretary to Telangana Government, Energy Department vice Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, IAS (1999) transferred. The MoS is placed in FAC of the posts CMD, GENCO & TRANSCO duly relieving Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, IAS (1999) from FAC of the said post.
- A.V.Ranganath, IPS (2006), Inspector General of Police, Multi- Zone-I, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC vice Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, IPS (2010), transferred.
- A.Sridevasena, IAS (2008), Commissioner, School Education is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Collegiate & Technical Education duly relieving B.Venkatesham, IAS (1995) from FAC of the said post.
- Sarfaraz Ahmad, IAS office of 2009 batch, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Olo CEO, Telangana is transferred and posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) duly relieving M. DanaKishore, IAS (1996) from FAC of the said post
- D.Divya, IAS (2010), Director, Municipal Administration is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty(SERP) duly relieving Anita Ramachandran, IAS (2004) from FAC of the said post. The MoS shall also hold the post of State Nodal Officer, Prajavani.
- Amrapali Kata, IAS (2010), Joint Metropolitan Commissioner, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority(HMDA) is placed in FAC of the post of Commissioner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) vice D. Ronald Rose, IAS(2006) transferred.
- Harichandana Dasari, IAS officer of 2010 batch, is posted as Special Secretary to the Telangana Government, Roads & Buildings Department.
- Nyalakonda Prakash Reddy, IPS (2010), Director, Vigilance & Enforcement & Disaster Management, GHMC is transferred and posted as Managing Director, TG Tourism Development Corporation Limited vice K.Ramesh Naidu, IPS(2006) transferred. On transfer, K.Ramesh Naidu, IPS(2006) is directed to report in Office of the Director General of Police (HoPF).
- On transfer, Alagu Varsini V.S., IAS officer of 2012 batch, is posted as Secretary, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society(TSWREIS) duly relieving K.Seetha Lakshmi, IAS (2018) from the said post.
- VP Gautham, IAS officer 2014 batch, who is waiting for posting is posted as Special Secretary to Telangana Government, Housing. The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Director, Municipal Administration vice D. Divya, IAS (2010) transferred. The MoS will hold FAC of the posts of Director, Weaker Section Housing Programme, MD Telangana State Housing Corporation; CEO DILL; VC & Housing Commissioner, Telangana Housing Board and MD Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Ltd.
- Krishna Aditya S, IAS (2014), Director, Labour is placed in FAC of the post of Director, Employment & Training duly relieving Ahmad Nadeem, IAS(1997) from FAC of the said post.
- K.Ashok Reddy, IAS (2014), Director, Horticulture is transferred and posted as Managing Director, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board(HMWS&SB) Reddy, IAS(2002) transferred. vice C.Sudharshan
- Anuraag Jayanti, IAS (2015) is posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Khairtabad, duly cancelling the orders issued at Sl.No.4 of the GO 2nd read above. Pamela Satpathy, IAS(2015) is retained as Collector & District Magistrate, Karimnagar.
- Bhavesh Mishra, IAS(2015) is posted as Deputy Secretary to Government, Information Technology, Electronic & Communication Department.
- G.Ravi, IAS(2015) is posted as Member Secretary, Telangana Pollution Control Board duly relieving Dr. Jyoti Buddha Prakash, IAS(2002) from FAC of the said post.
- K.Nikhila, IAS (2015), Director, Tourism is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Institute of Rural Development (TGIRD) vice P.Katyayani Devi, IAS (2017) transferred.
- Sk. Yasmeen Basha, IAS(2015) is posted as Director, Horticulture & Sericulture vice K.Ashok Reddy, IAS (2014), transferred.
The MoS is also placed in FAC of the post of Managing Director, TGOILFED duly relieving K.Ashok Reddy, IAS (2014) from FAC of the said post
- Venkata Rao IAS(2015) is posted. Director, Protocol and Joint Secretary to Government (Protocol), GAD vice S. Arvinder Singh, IAS (Retd), duly curtailing his period of reappointment orders issued in the G.O.1″ read above.
- P. Uday Kumar, IAS (2016) who is waiting is posted as Joint Secretary to Government, Agriculture & Cooperation Department.
- B. Gopi, IAS (2016), Director, Agriculture is placed in FAC of the post of Director, Animal Husbandry.
- Priyanka Ala, IAS (2016) is posted as Director, Fisheries duly relieving B. Gopi, IAS (2016) from FAC of the said post.
- Ila Tripathi, IAS (2017) who is waiting for is posted as Director, Tourism vice K.Nikhila, IAS (2015) transferred.
- Sneha Shabarish, IAS(2017), Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Serlingampalli is transferred and posted as Addl. Commissioner, GHMC.
- On transfer, P. Katyayani Devi, IAS (2017) is posted as Joint Managing Director, State Finance Corporation.
- EV Narasimha Reddy, IAS officer of the 2017 batch, Director, Tribal Welfare is transferred and posted as Director, School Education, Telangana vice A.Sridevasena, IAS (2008) transferred.
The Mos is also posted as Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Telangana Education & Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGEWIDC) and State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan vice Mallaiah Battu, transferred. On transfer, Mallaiah Battu is repatriated to his parent department i.e., BC Welfare.
- Bhorkade Hemant Sahadeorac, IAS (2018), is posted as Managing Director, TG Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) duly relieving Sin RV Karnan, IAS (2012) from FAC of the said post.
- Hemanta Keshav Patil, IAS (2019), Additional Collector, Revenue, Hyderabad is transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC,LB Nagar.
- Apurv Chauhan, IAS(2020), Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Jogulamba Gadwal is transferred and posted as Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Kukatpally.
- Abhishek Augustya, IAS(2020), Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Medchal Malkajgiri transferred and posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Khammam.
- B.Rahul, IAS(2020), Additional Collector (Local Bodies), Mancherial is transferred and posted as PO, ITDA, Bhadrachalam.
- P.Gouthami, IAS (2021), Additional Collector (LocalBodies). Rajanna Sircilla is transferred and posted as Joint Managing Director,
Musi River Development Corporation Ltd. (MRDCL).
- P.Upender Reddy (Non-Cadre), Addl. Commissioner, GHMC is transferred and posted Zonal Commissioner, GHMC, Serlingampalli.
- On his reporting to the State Government, Nikhil Chakravarthi, LA&AS (2014), is posted as Executive Director, TGIIC duly relieving E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, IFS from the said post.