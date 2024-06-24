Telangana govt transfers 44 IAS, IPS officers in major shuffle

Hyderabad: In a surprising move the Telangana government has transferred several IAS officers in Telangana including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner (GHMC) Ronald Rose, on Monday, June 24.

IAS Ronald Rose has been transferred and posted as Secretary to the government, Energy Department.

Aside from Rose, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Managing Director, C Sudarshan Reddy was also transferred and posted as Secretary to the government (Services & HRM).

Another major transfer would be of A V Ranganathan, Inspector General of Police, Multi-Zone 1, as Commissioner of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster management, GHMC.

Also Read Confusion among Hyderabad traders on closing time after unofficial police diktat

The following transfers and postings are notified:-