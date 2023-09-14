Telangana Governor clears bill for TSRTC merger with state

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundaryarajan on Thursday, granted assent to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) by approving the Absorption Bill to merge the corporation with the state government.

With the new development, the TSRTC Employees will be linked to government service.

The Governor thoroughly assessed the government’s actions in response to her ten recommendations, which were made in consideration of employee representations and the overall welfare of the corporation.

She then expressed her satisfaction that the recommendations were diligently addressed.

Tamilisai also extended her greetings and best wishes to all TSRTC employees as they embark on their new roles as government employees.

TSRTC employees strike for clearance of Bill

In August 2023, hundreds of TSRTC employees marched to Raj Bhavan demanding the Governor to give the state government her permission to present the TSRTC Bill in the Assembly session.

Earlier, the state cabinet a resolution to absorb over 43,000 TSRTC employees into state government service, a major demand of these employees for several years.

I am pained to know about the strike conducted by RTC employees creating inconvenience to common public…I want to convey that I am always with them even during the previous strike I was with them ..now also I am studying it carefully because their rights should be… pic.twitter.com/WXqTSWHj7Q — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) August 5, 2023

Ten representatives of the employees were then called to the Raj Bhavan for discussions.

Back then, employees stayed away from work and bus services from depots including Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Musheerabad, Kukatpally, Ranigunj, Jeedimetla, Miyapur, Maheswaram, HCU, Falaknuma, Farooqnagar and Dilsukhnagar and the services were affected.

With the state Assembly election around the corner, employees feared that lack of assent from the Governor would push them back to square one.

However, the Governor sought time to examine the Bill and take a legal opinion before she took a decision and finally cleared the bill on September 13.