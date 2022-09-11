Telangana governor condoles ‘Rebel Star’ Krishnam Raju’s demise

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed deep shock and anguish at the demise of Telugu film actor and former Union Minister Krishnan Raju.

Raju, who was also actor Prabhas’ uncle, passed away in the early hours of September 11.

He had starred in several Telugu films since the 1960s and was last seen in Prabhas-starrer “Radhe Shyam”, which was released earlier this year.

Also Read PM Modi condoles veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju’s demise

While expressing her condolences to the actor’s bereaved family and fans, the Governor said that the Telugu film industry lost a legendary actor, who made an indelible mark of his own with his remarkable acting style and skills.

“As an M.P and Union Minister, he strived for the public good. His contribution to Indian cinema in general and Telugu cinema in particular as the Rebel Star will be remembered forever,” added the Governor.

PM Modi condoles death of the Telugu cinema star:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the demise of veteran Telugu actor and politician U.V. Krishnam Raju.

“Saddened by the passing away of Shri UV Krishnam Raju Garu. The coming generations will remember his cinematic brilliance and creativity. He was also at the forefront of community service and made a mark as a political leader. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,” he tweeted.