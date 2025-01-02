Telangana Governor flags off winter relief materials for tribal villages

The initiative is a part of the year-long celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2025 8:59 pm IST
Telangana Governor flags off winter relief materials for tribal villages
Telangana Governor flags off winter relief materials for tribal villages

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flagged off four trucks containing winter relief materials for tribal villages on Thursday, January 2.

The initiative is a part of the year-long celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda was an Indian tribal independence activist from the Munda tribe and the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas is celebrated annually on his birth anniversary. 

The Indian Red Cross Society, along with Abhay Foundation, and Smile Foundation have jointly contributed to the programme for the tribal communities. 

The donations were received at the Raj Bhavan premises and were handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society for distribution by the governor.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd January 2025 8:59 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button