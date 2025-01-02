Telangana Governor flags off winter relief materials for tribal villages

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flagged off four trucks containing winter relief materials for tribal villages on Thursday, January 2.

The initiative is a part of the year-long celebrations for the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Birsa Munda was an Indian tribal independence activist from the Munda tribe and the Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas is celebrated annually on his birth anniversary.

The Hon'ble Governor Flagged off vehicles carrying winter relief materials of Blankets, pillows, clothes, for the Tribal Villages adopted by the Hon'ble Governor as a part of the year long observance of 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji- Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas. pic.twitter.com/NUcmp3n0V5 — Governor of Telangana (@tg_governor) January 2, 2025

The Indian Red Cross Society, along with Abhay Foundation, and Smile Foundation have jointly contributed to the programme for the tribal communities.

The donations were received at the Raj Bhavan premises and were handed over to the Indian Red Cross Society for distribution by the governor.