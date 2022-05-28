Telangana governor lauds the services of banking staff

Hyderabad: Telangana governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan has lauded the services of the banking staff in contributing to the growth of the country’s economy.

The banking officers and staff have extended commendable service during the pandemic and have helped the nation to maintain its healthy economy despite the COVID-19 challenges.

The Governor was inaugurating the 11th Triennial Conference of All India UCO Bank Officers Federation, here, on Friday.

She stated that banking staff have a greater role to play in realizing the country’s goal of emerging as a Five Trillion Dollar economy, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

The Governor stated that many countries are looking towards Indian model of economy that withstood many challenges and has been marching to emerge as a major economy at the global level.

Referring to the extensive services being offered by the public sector banks at the remotest places in the country, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that these massive networks helped millions of people connect with the banking sector.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan also applauded the service activities of the UCO Bank Officers Federation in areas like old age care, safe drinking water provision, plastic free environs, education, and other sectors.

“I appreciate your federation’s services and I hope you will continue to make a positive impact on the lives of the people through your dedicated and committed services,” she added.

Senior officials of the bank and the federation representatives and delegates from across the country were present.