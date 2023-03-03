Telangana: Governor launches medical camp in Medchal-Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated a medical camp on Friday in Medchal-Malkajgiri District.

The medical camp was organised as a part of the Weeklong Celebrations of Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) organised by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS).

As part of the event, the Governor distributed ‘Janaushadhi Medicines and Sanitary kits’ to the needy at Raja Bollarum Thanda.

The Governor visited the Anganwadi Centre and distributed nutrition food packets to the students.