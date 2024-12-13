Telangana Governor opens high-performance facility at AMF Academy

Hyderabad: Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, on Thursday, December 12, inaugurated a new high-performance facility at Aditya Mehta Foundation’s (AMF) Infinity Para Sports Academy in Begumpet.

Athletes who brought glory to the nation by winning medallions on national and international levels were felicitated at the event.

Applauding the athlete’s talent and perseverance the Governor said, “Despite facing challenges that might deter others, these remarkable athletes have defied the odds, training relentlessly and achieving extraordinary milestones. Their journey is an inspiring reminder that with determination and support, the impossible becomes possible.”

Founder of the Aditya Mehta Foundation and Paracycling Coach for the Indian Para Cycling Team, Aditya Mehta said that the High-Performance Para-Sports Academy is equipped with cutting-edge resources and world-class training programs for its athletes to shine globally at the Paralympics 2028.

The AMF being a non-profit charitable trust and the first of its kind in Asia, has trained more than eight thousand individuals and has earned over 300 international medals. They also collaborate with institutions like Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas and the Central Armed Police Forces.

The athletes felicitated at the event include Para-cyclist Arshad Shaik and Jyoti Gaderiya who represented India at the Paralympics; hand-cyclists Prashant Arkal and Yogesh Ahire from Maharashtra; Aryavardan Cheelampalli from Telangana and Pawan Kanoji from Andhra Pradesh.

Young athletes from the Centre of Excellence, JNV Rangareddy (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti), who trained at AMF’s Para Sports Academy, and won a rich haul of 16 medals including 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 3 Bronze, at the recent World Ability Games 2024; were also felicitated at the event.