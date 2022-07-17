Telangana governor visits flood-hit villages of Bhadradri district

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday visited flood-hit areas of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

She inspected flooded areas in Aswapuram mandal (block) and interacted with the affected people. She also visited relief camps and spoke to those who had taken shelter there.

The governor heard the grievances of those displaced due to inundation and assured them that she will bring the same to the notice of the state government for a permanent solution to problem of floods

Tamilisai distributed relief materials and medicines among the inmates of a relief camp in Aswapuram. Hygiene kits, tarpaulins and food material were among the items supplied by Indian Red Cross Society.

She directed the Indian Red Cross and the medical team of ESIC Medical College to provide medical aid to the needy in relief camps.

The governor reached Managuru by train from Secunderabad and from there travelled to Aswapuram by road. She visited Battilagumpu village and interacted with people to know their problems. She assured them that she will convey the same to district administration for necessary action.

She also tweeted that at Pamulapalli village she had the unique experience of catching a fish in rain water. She gave the same to a local senior citizen

The governor will be visiting some other affected areas later in the day.

The governor cancelled her scheduled visit to Delhi to tour the flood-affected areas.

She was scheduled to attend dinner hosted by outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind in the national capital on Saturday. The governor spoke to the President over the phone and expressed her inability to attend the dinner.