Telangana Governor’s action shows BJP is anti-BC party: Kavitha

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha on Tuesday alleged that Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan violated the federal spirit by rejecting the state cabinet’s proposal to nominate BRS leaders Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council under the governor’s quota.

Stating that both the leaders are from backward classes, Kavitha said that the governor’s action has once again proved that the BJP is an anti-BCs party.

Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council, said the behaviour of governors in some states create doubt if the country is running on the basis of the Constitution of India or the constitution of BJP.

“Every Constitutional authority has its own rights and limitations and they act accordingly to carry all people with them but it is unfortunate that the governor has gone against these traditions,” she said.

The daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that both the names sent by BRS for nomination to Council are from backward sections of the society. She said the CM sent the names of these two leaders, who could not win the direct elections, so that they get a political opportunity but by rejecting these names the governor has once again proved that BJP is an anti-BCs party.

Kavitha alleged that the BJP has failed to do justice to backward classes in Women’s Reservation Bill and that it can’t see BC leaders growing politically.

She said that certain traditions need to be followed if all Constitutional institutions are to work together to give stability to people.

The Governor, on Monday, rejected the state cabinet’s proposal to nominate Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana to the Legislative Council under the governor’s quota on the ground that the two were “politically aligned persons”.

The cabinet on August 1 decided to nominate K Satyanarayana, belonging to a Scheduled Tribes community, and Dasoju Sravan, who hails from a Backward Classes community, to fill up two vacancies in the Council.

A Raj Bhavan communication requested the cabinet and Chief Minister KCR “to avoid such politically aligned persons to fill up nominated posts under article 171(5) of the Constitution of India, defeating its objectives and enactment”.

The Raj Bhavan maintained that Dasoju Sravan’s summary indicated his active participation in politics, corporate and academic sectors and did not indicate any special achievements in literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social service and that there was no apparent consideration of the fulfilment of the preconditions required under Article 171(5) of the Constitution.

The Governor rejected Satyanarayana’s nomination too on similar grounds. According to the communication, the summary indicated his active participation in politics and trade union activities but no special knowledge in literature, science, art, cooperative movement and social service. Raj Bhavan added that failure to consider non-politically affiliated people would amount to non-recognition of the contribution of people with special knowledge and experience in the fields mentioned in Article 171(5).