Telangana govt acting like real estate broker, says KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, on Friday, February 27, accused the Telangana government of working as a real estate broker as he expressed concerns over demolitions in the state.

Attacking chief minister A Revanth Reddy, Rao said that the chief minister had promised to send Rs 1,000 crore to the Gandhi family and was collecting the amount through the sale of urban land and the demolition of slums.

The Sircilla MLA took to X and said, “While bulldozing the homes of the poor, the Chief Minister is building his second palace in Hyderabad and spending Rs 9 crore just on compound walls to fortify his existing palace.”

KTR targets Bhatti, Ponguleti

Rao also took a dig at deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, saying the latter was constructing a third house in Khammam while revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was expanding his business interests for amassing collections.

The former Telangana minister shared satellite images depicting houses built during the BRS rule and the same being demolished under the Congress government.

KTR credits BRS for Warangal super speciality hospital

Rao also shared visuals of the upcoming super speciality hospital at Warangal, calling it audicious vision of former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Grounded by the former chief minister on June 21, the hospital is touted to be India’s largest in the government sector, with 2,000 beds spread across 24 floors.

“Around 75 per cent of the works were completed within two years by the end of 2023. However, the Congress government has chosen to ignore and delay the completion deliberately for the last two years. Why this apathy towards public health, Rahul Gandhi?” he asked.