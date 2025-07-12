Telangana govt advisor Jithender Reddy elected Constitution Club of India’s Treasurer

Hyderabad: AP Jithender Reddy, former Member of Parliament from Mahabubnagar and current advisor to the Telangana government, has been unanimously elected as the Treasurer of the Constitution Club of India in Delhi. The official announcement was made by the election officer on Friday.

The Constitution Club of India, established in 1947 by members of the Constituent Assembly, serves as a prominent platform in the national capital for current and former Members of Parliament to hold meetings and events. The club represents both houses of Parliament and plays a key role in facilitating interactions among lawmakers.

Jithender Reddy, who has served two terms as an MP from Mahabubnagar, will hold the treasurer position for five years. He is also the Special Representative of the Telangana government in New Delhi and advises the state on sports affairs.

The club’s leadership includes Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as President, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh as General Secretary, and Union Urban Development Minister Manohar Lal as Vice President. Jithender Reddy’s election as treasurer is seen as a significant development, reflecting his stature and experience in national politics