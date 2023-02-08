Telangana govt allocates Rs 12 cr for nine new medical colleges

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 8th February 2023 2:43 pm IST
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: The state government will add nine more medical colleges in the state during the year 2023 and has decided to set up nursing camps in all districts which will be linked to medical colleges.

In the budget presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the Assembly on Monday, the state government has allocated Rs 12,161 crore for the health sector.

The government has decided to set up nine more medical colleges in Nirmal, Asifabad, Bhopalpalli, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Sirsilla and Vikarabad. With this, the number of medical colleges in the state will increase to 26. The state government has also decided to start 100 new Basti Dawakhanas in the towns.

