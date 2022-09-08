Telangana govt announces 5-month certificate courses in library sciences

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Thursday announced five-month certificate courses in library and information sciences.

The duration of the course is September 2022 to January 2023. These courses will be conducted at the following institutions: Institute of Library Science Kachiguda Hyderabad, Gnana Sai Library Science Institute, Mahbubnagar district and Naveen Vivekananda College of Library Science at Dilsukhnagar Hyderabad.

The courses will be offered in English and Telugu, with 120 seats up for grabs. Those having completed intermediate are eligible to apply for the programs. However, those who opted for vocational courses during intermediate are not eligible to apply for the program.

Candidates holding a Bachelors’s or Masters’s degree will be given 5 and 10 marks to their original aggregates respectively. The allotment of seats will be done as per the rules under GO 140 education of 1987. 1/3 of the seats will be reserved for women and 10 percent seats will be reserved for those employed in government libraries.

The application forms can be accessed from the offices of the principal of the above-mentioned institutes. Applicants must pay Rs 2 through postal offices for the application forms which will be available between September 12 to October 26.

The last date to apply for the courses is October 26 before 5:00 pm.