Telangana govt announces Bharat Summit 2025 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially announced that the ‘Bharat Summit 2025’ will take place at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on April 25 and 26.

The high-profile event will see the participation of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, IT minister D Sridhar Babu, and other senior AICC leaders, including Gurdeep Sappal, revealed details of the summit at a press conference held at the MCRHRD Institute.

450 delegates from more than 100 countries expected

Themed ‘Delivering Global Justice’, the summit is expected to attract over 450 delegates from more than 100 countries.

Attendees will include corporate leaders, key ministers, policymakers, academics, civil society representatives, and members from 25 international think tanks.

Describing the summit as a “defining moment for Telangana,” the ministers emphasized its potential to transform the state into a hub for progressive forces advocating for a democratic, liberal, and just world order.

“The summit will honor India’s legacy in global peace and justice and position Telangana as a modern-day meeting ground for global thinkers, reformers, and changemakers,” they stated.

Prominent Congress leaders take part in pre summit discussions

Prominent Congress leaders such as former external affairs minister and CWC member Salman Khurshid, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, and Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda also participated in the pre-summit discussions, with some joining virtually.

Organized by the Telangana government in collaboration with the Samruddha Bharat Foundation, the Bharat Summit 2025 will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the historic Bandung Conference, which laid the groundwork for the Non-Aligned Movement.

Dy CM launches summit’s logo

Unveiling the summit’s logo, Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the event will host 40 to 50 ministers, 50 senators and MPs, numerous party leaders, and nearly 100 sectoral experts for bilateral discussions.

He also expressed gratitude to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar for his support in facilitating the summit.

IT Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted that the summit will showcase chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s development vision, ‘Telangana Rising’, and explore opportunities for global investment and entrepreneurship in the state. “We hope Bharat Summit becomes an annual feature, with continued support from the Telangana government,” he added.

AICC leader Meenakshi Natarajan described the summit as an opportunity to reconsider the state’s role in the evolving global context, emphasizing the need to empower citizens and prioritize people-centric development. “Bharat Summit 2025 is a perfect opportunity to rethink social, economic, and political paradigms,” she said.

The two-day event will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions by global policymakers, academics, and political leaders, focusing on critical issues such as economic justice, climate justice, pluralism, diversity, and multilateralism, and their potential for advancing social good.