Telangana govt announces ex gratia to kin of slain, injured forest officials

Hyderabad: Telangana government has announced ex gratia to the kin of forest department officials, who lost their lives or suffered injuries in extremist attacks.

The chief secretary of the state, A Santhi Kumari issued GOMs no 43 which now makes Telangana among the very few states in the country to have extended exgratia to forest officials.

The incident of forest range officer Srinivas Rao who was brutally killed by the Gutti Koyas tribals in Bhadradri Kothagudem district last year exposed the challenges faced by the police personnel deployed in forests.

Following the incident, forest range officers asked for safety weapons and laws to protect them from tribals.

Considering tier demands, the principal chief conservator of forests RM Dobriyal appealed to the state government about the issues faced by them, especially in rural areas.

“Many times, the forest personnel had to move alone in the interior forests to perambulate and protect the areas. In such situations, the forest personnel were prone to attacks by anti-social elements and there was no availability of immediate help,” he explained.

Takin considering the PCCFs appeal, an order of extending exgratia to forest personnel was issued.

According to the order, the forest personnel would get exgratia depending on the designations.

An amount of Rs 30 lakh would be given in case of the death of a forest beat officer or equivalent rank officer, who loses his life in extremist attacks.

In case of permanent incapacitation, an amount of Rs 20 lakh would be given.

Likewise, Rs 3 lakh would be given in case of grievous injuries.