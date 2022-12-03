Telangana: Forest official’s motorbike set on fire in Khammam

The forest officer had parked his vehicle near paddy fields at a village to inspect traps in the forest, following which the incident took place.

Updated: 3rd December 2022 12:04 pm IST
Hyderabad: A motorcycle of a forest section officer at Brahmalakunta village of Penuballi Mandal in the Khammam district was set ablaze by unidentified people on Friday.

The section officer, Bhukya Kalu, visited the village reportedly following a tip-off that some hunters had laid electric traps to kill wild animals in the local forest under the Tallada forest range.

The forest officer had parked his vehicle near the paddy fields at the village before he went into the forest to check traps, following which the incident took place.

On returning to the parking spot, he found his bike blazing in fire.

VM Banjar police booked a case and launched a probe into the incident, based on the complaint registered by the forest officer.

