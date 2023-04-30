Telangana govt announces expansion of KCR Nutrition Kit

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced the expansion of the KCR Nutrition Kit program across the state.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed the file during the inauguration of the new secretariat.

The government has already issued orders to begin distribution of the kits in the remaining 24 districts. The program aims to reduce anaemia and increase haemoglobin percentage in pregnant women by providing essential nutrients.

As per the orders of the chief minister, speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, finance and health minister Harish Rao started the distribution of the KCR Nutrition Kit in 9 districts across the state in virtual mode from Kamareddy Collectorate on December 21, 2022. The program has already been successfully implemented in nine anaemic districts.

A total of 13.08 lakh kits will be distributed through 1046 centres to 6.84 lakh pregnant women in 33 districts across the state.

Each kit is worth two thousand rupees, and the total estimated cost is Rs. 277 crores.

The kit includes 1kg nutrition mix powder, 1kg dates, 3 bottles of iron syrup, 500gm ghee cup, 200 gm Palli patti, and a plastic basket.

Harish Rao expressed his gratitude to the chief minister for launching the program and focusing on maternal and child care. He stated, “KCR kit for newborn baby, Nutrition kit for mother. Nutrition kits will be a boon for pregnant women.”

The program aims to reduce maternal mortality, which has already seen a significant decrease in Telangana, from 92 in 2014 to 43 at present, according to the central government’s sample registration survey. The expansion of the KCR Nutrition Kit program, along with four ANC checkups, KCR kits, Amma Oddi Vehicles, and the establishment of Mata Shishu Care Centers, will help further protect the maternal system in the state.

The Telangana government is committed to improving maternal and child care and ensuring the well-being of all citizens, a press note stated.