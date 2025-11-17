Telangana govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for families of Madinah bus tragedy victims

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the bereaved families of the Umrah pilgrim victims from Hyderabad who died in a bus accident near the holy city of Madinah in Saudi Arabia. The state cabinet took the decision in a meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday.

A team headed by state minority welfare minister Mohammad Azharuddin will travel to the Middle Eastern country. The team will also contain AIMIM MLAs, a senior official from the Muslim community and two family members of every victim.

The last rites of the mortal remains of the deceased will be performed in Saudi Arabia, sources said.

At least 45 Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad have been killed after their bus collided with a diesel tanker near the holy city of Madinah.

The deceased include 17 men, 18 women and 10 children, most of whom were residents of Asif Nagar, Jhirra, Mehdipatnam and Tolichowki.

Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, the sole survivor, a 24-year-old resident of Asifnagar, has emerged as the sole survivor who remains in critical care at a German Hospital in Madinah, according to sources who spoke to Siasat.com.