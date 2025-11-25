Telangana govt appoints Dubai murder victim’s wife as pre-primary teacher

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed the wife of a worker murdered in Dubai as a pre-primary instructor in Nirmal district.

Prameela, wife of the late Ashthapu Prem Sagar of Soan mandal, reported to duty on Monday, November 24, at the government school in Kuchampalli.

Also Read 2 Telangana men killed, 2 more injured by Pakistani man in Dubai

Prem Sagar and another Telangana migrant, Swargam Srinivas of Jagtial district, were killed on April 11 when a Pakistani coworker allegedly stabbed them at Modern Bakery LLC, located in Dubai’s Al Quoz industrial area. The assailant launched the violent attack during work hours. After stabbing the victims, he reportedly shouted religious slogans, raising suspicions of communal motives. The mortal remains of the two men were repatriated to their native places on April 19.

Ashtapu Prem Sagar and Swargam Srinivas, the two Telangana workers killed in Dubai.

Siasat.com has seen official documents confirming her inclusion in the latest recruitment list issued under Samagra Shiksha.

Her appointment follows the intervention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after she submitted a petition during the CM Pravasi Prajavani programme in Hyderabad. She had approached Telangana NRI Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy requesting employment support.

Also Read Mortal remains of Telangana workers killed in Dubai sent back

The District Educational Officer, Nirmal, through proceedings issued on 23 November, approved the engagement of 13 pre-primary instructors and 13 ayas for the 2025–26 academic year. The appointments were cleared by the District Collector and Chairperson of Samagra Shiksha, Nirmal.

According to the order, instructors will receive an honorarium of Rs 8,000 per month, while ayas will be paid Rs 6,000 per month. Headmasters of the designated schools have been instructed to ensure reporting and joining compliance for all selected candidates.