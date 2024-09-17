Telangana govt appoints former IAS officers as SEC, vigilance commissioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana government appointed former IAS officers Rani Kumidini and MG Gopal as the state election commissioner (SEC) and state vigilance commissioner respectively.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma issued orders here on Tuesday, September 17.

Kumidini, from 1988 batch, has served in various positions in the central as well as the state departments. She served as special chief secretary in the labour department in the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government before retiring just before the 2023 Telangana elections.

The development took place after the term of the previous state election commissioner C Pardhasaradhi ended on September 8.

MG Gopal, a 1983 batch cadre, served as a bureaucrat in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, and then in Telangana.