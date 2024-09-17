Terrorists from Old City will flee: Union min Bandi during Ganesh immersion rally

Hyderabad: Union minister and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar called on Hindus who had moved out of Hyderabad’s Old City to return and invest in properties there. He appealed while addressing the Bhagyanagar Ganesh immersion procession from the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee stage at Charminar.

During his speech, Bandi Sanjay reassured the Hindus of the Old City that they have the full support of the Hindu community nationwide. “There is no need to fear anyone. We are all standing with you. I urge those who moved out of the Old City to return, buy properties, and live here happily,” the minister stated.

He further emphasized his commitment to protecting Hindu Dharma and urged the public to dedicate one hour each day to safeguarding and promoting their faith. “No matter what challenges arise, I am ready to do whatever it takes to protect Dharma. Soon, Ram Rajya will be established in Telangana, and the terrorists from the Old City will flee,” Bandi Sanjay declared.

The minister also pledged that the BJP would focus on the development of the Old City, promising to bring metro rail services and upgrade infrastructure to align with global standards. “We will do everything possible to develop the Old City and ensure it thrives like major global cities,” he said.

His comments came during the Ganesh immersion event and underscored the BJP’s commitment to both religious and infrastructural development in the region.