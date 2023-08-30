Telangana govt approves 10% reservation for EWS in paramedical courses

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has approved a 10 percent reservation for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in paramedical courses.

An order for its implementation was issued on Tuesday. According to the order, a total of 69 seats in Bachelor in Physiotherapy (BPT), 6 seats in Masters in Physiotherapy (MPT), 52 seats in M.Sc (Nursing) and 23 seats in Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) will be saved for students from EWS.

Also Read Telangana cabinet approves implementation of EWS reservation

The secretary of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi in the order asked Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), for appropriate action to implement the reservation to students from EWS.

The decision comes in the wake the of the success of last year’s decision to set aside a percentage of medical seats for the EWS category.

The reservation will be implemented in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses and other allied courses including through the KNRUHS.

Telangana government has also reserved 203 seats in MBBS and a total of 650 seats in all the allied health care courses, for students from the EWS category.

State health minister T Harish Rao said, “Chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given directions to ensure deserving students from economically backward sections are able to access seats in courses related to the health sector. This decision will help such students pursue paramedical courses.”