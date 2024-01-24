Telangana govt approves another round of postings, transfers of IAS officers

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, January 24, approved another round of postings and transfers of IAS officers in the state.

N Sridhar, IAS (1997), who is waiting for posting is posted as Parliamentary secretary to the government, Scheduled Castes development department after duly relieving Rahul Bojja, IAS (2000) from FAC of the said post.

D Amoy Kumar, IAS (2013), who is waiting for a posting is posted as the joint secretary to the government, AH, DD & F department.

T Vinay Krishna Reddy, IAS (2013), who is waiting for posting is posted as Joint Secretary to the government, HM & FW Department.

Also Read Telangana: Secretary to CM among 26 IAS officers transferred

S Harish, IAS (2015), who is waiting for a posting is posted as the joint secretary to the government, TR&B department.

P Katyayani Devi, IAS (2017), director, mines and geology is transferred and posted as CEO, TSIRD duly relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania, IAS (1998) from FAC of the said post

Susheel Kumar (Non-Cadre), who is waiting for posting is posted as the director, Mines & Geology and vice P Katyayani Devi, IAS (2017), transferred.

The state government on January 3 had transferred 26 top IAS officers in the state, including secretary to the chief minister Smita Sabharwal, in a major reshuffle.