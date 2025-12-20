Telangana govt approves Rs 3.07 cr ex-gratia for Madinah accident victims

Chief minister has directed the release of the amount from the CM Relief Fund.

Bus carrying Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad meets with an accident in Madinah
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has sanctioned Rs 3,07,25,781 as ex-gratia for the families of victims and seriously injured persons in the Madinah bus accident.

The chief minister has directed the release of the amount from the CM Relief Fund. It will be credited to the Savings Bank Account of the Executive Officer, Telangana Haj Committee.

In the tragic incident that took place on November 17, Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad lost their lives.

The bus in which the pilgrims were traveling from Makkah to the holy city of Madinah collided with a diesel tanker early Monday morning.

The group had successfully completed their religious rituals in Makkah and was on its journey to visit Madinah when the incident took place.

Laid to rest at Jannat-ul-Baqi

The victims were laid to rest at Jannatul Baqi on Friday, November 21, after Saudi authorities approved the request made by the visiting Telangana delegation.

DNA verification and other procedures were completed after around 40 relatives of the deceased reached Madinah.

It may be noted that due to limited space and strict criteria, only individuals who pass away in Madinah and receive formal approval from local authorities are permitted to be buried at Jannatul Baqi.

