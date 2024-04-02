Telangana govt begins procuring rabi crop

The MSP stands at 2,183 per quintal for common variety paddy and 2,203 for Grade A quality.

Hyderabad: In a proactive move, the state government has commenced the procurement of rabi paddy for the 2023-24 season, acquiring a substantial 1.21 lakh metric tonnes by March 30.

To streamline the process and ensure fair returns for farmers, they are encouraged to sell their paddy directly at designated centers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Expanding on their efforts, the Congress government aims to establish 7,149 procurement centers, a notable increase from the 7,037 centers operational during the previous rabi season.

This expansion is part of a strategic plan to enhance accessibility and efficiency in the procurement process.

Furthermore, the government has set an ambitious procurement target of 75.4 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for this season, a significant increase from the 66.84 lakh metric tonnes procured in the previous season.

These initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to supporting farmers and ensuring a robust agricultural ecosystem in the state.

