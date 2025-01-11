Telangana govt brings new procedure to avail post-metric scholarships

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has rolled out a new procedure to apply for post-metric scholarships for the academic year 2024-25.

The new procedure issued as per the norms of the Centre, will apply to Scheduled Caste students. As per the new application procedure, students are required to demo authentication on the ePass website.

The names of the students on Aadhaar card and SSC certificate should match; Following this, students have to give their biometric authentication at a MeeSeva centre and later complete registration on the ePass website.

Linking Aadhaar to the bank account must also be completed by the students.

Colleges have been directed to purchase the digital keys and register on the ePass website. Further, the colleges should verify the applications online and forward the same to the district offices for sanctions, through digital keys.

“The new procedure for registration and sanction of post-matric scholarships to SC students is also kept on the home page of the ePass website. The students are requested to go through the procedure and register their scholarship applications on the ePass website,” said a press release from the Scheduled Castes development department.