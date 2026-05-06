Telangana govt buying record paddy, says Uttam Kumar amid Opposition attacks

Hyderabad: Amid opposition attacks over alleged negligence in paddy procurement, Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday, May 6, said the Congress government is purchasing the highest quantity of paddy since Independence during the current Rabi season.

He said that paddy is being cultivated in about 65 lakh acres, with a total estimated production of 141 lakh metric tonnes (MTs).

The government’s procurement target is 90 lakh MTs, of which 52 lakh MTs would be procured by the Centre. So far, 17.28 lakh MTs have been procured, he said.

He added that Minimum Support Price (MSP) payments amounting to Rs 2,010 crore have been released to farmers so far.

“After the present Congress government took over, the state has recorded the maximum agricultural acreage, maximum paddy production, and maximum procurement in the country. BRS leaders are trying to create confusion among farmers by spreading false propaganda,” he told reporters.

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Referring to reports of paddy being damaged due to unseasonal rains, Reddy said 8,575 paddy procurement centres are operational across the state.

He said 2.63 lakh tarpaulins have been arranged at procurement centres to protect produce from rainfall, and 18.50 crore gunny bags are available.

The government has taken steps to tackle unseasonal rains and heatwaves, including the provision of drinking water, ORS sachets, and shaded waiting areas at the centres.

Authorities have advised procurement centres to carry out procurement activities during morning and evening hours. Farmers are urged to avoid standing under trees and near electric poles during thunderstorms, he said.

He added that ex gratia would be provided if any farmer dies due to lightning strikes.

Reddy also said that during 2023–24, when the BRS was in power, the government paid Rs 10,415 crore for paddy procurement during Kharif, while the Congress government paid Rs 12,512 crore during the 2024–25 Kharif season.

The minister’s response on paddy procurement came in the wake of opposition BRS and BJP allegations of negligence by the Congress government.

Addressing a “Rythu Sangrama Sabha” (farmers’ struggle meeting) at Warangal, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said the BRS would not relent until “every grain produced by farmers is procured.”

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that the government complete paddy procurement on a war footing in view of damage caused by unseasonal rains.

The BJP leader alleged in a statement that the Congress government is not showing urgency, even though farmers are facing difficulties at procurement centres due to severe heat, sudden rains, and hailstorms.