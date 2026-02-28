Telangana govt cancels allocation of Kokapet Neopolis land to HMWSSB

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday, February 28, took back its decision to allocate 3.95 acre of land in Kokapet Neopolis area to Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) and said that the land will continue to be with the Sharada Peetham.

Earlier in the day, HMWSSB had issued a statement saying that 3.95 acre of land in Khanapur had been allocated to the board to develop infrastructure required to meet the growing drinking water needs in the Kokapet-Neopolis area.

Also Read Telangana govt allots 3.95 acre in Neopolis for water infrastructure

Not long after, the Chief Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has “expressed strong displeasure over the fact that the status of the (Peetham’s) constructions was not communicated at the time of allocating the land to Jalmandali (HMWSSB)” and ordered the allocations to the Water Board to be cancelled.

According to the CMO, representatives of the Peetham had approached the Chief Minister with details of the construction works that were being carried out under the Peetham’s auspices.

After this, the CM met with senior officials at the State Secretariat, inquired about the current status of various constructions and said that the lands will continue to remain with the Peetham.

He also advised the Peetham representatives to meet Minister Sridhar Babu and explain the constructions and other circumstances to him.