Telangana govt allots 3.95 acre in Neopolis for water infrastructure

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday, February 28, allotted 3.95 acre of land in the Khanpur campus area of Neopolis, Kokapet, to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to meet the growing drinking water needs of the city.

The decision comes against the backdrop of rapid urbanisation in the Outer Ring Road corridor and surrounding areas, which has put increasing pressure on the city’s water supply infrastructure. The allotment follows a formal request made by the water board.

Of the 3.95 acre, identified by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and transferred to the HMWSSB, 1.18 acre would be for an overhead tank, 0.77 acre for an HMDA site office, and 2 acre for an ashram.

Separately, 8.75 acre in Khanpur under Neopolis has been earmarked for a proposed 22.5 ML Master Balancing Reservoir, two Elevated Level Service Reservoirs (ELSR), a Chlorination Room and a maintenance unit. The government has also initiated construction of a sump, pump house, section office and sewerage treatment plant in the area.

To benefit more areas

The site’s elevation, at about +592 metres, makes it suitable for gravity-fed water supply across the service area, doing away with the need for pumping. The reservoir, once operational, will supply water by gravity not just to Neopolis and Kokapet, but also to the Bojagutta Reservoir, benefiting residents of Old City, Shaikpet, Red Hills and Mehdipatnam.

This is also expected to reduce current pumping costs.

The land allocation is part of the state government’s larger push on water security for the city. Telangana has already initiated phases 2 and 3 of the Godavari Drinking Water Project, which, according to an official press release, is aimed at rejuvenating the Musi river and replenishing Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar with Godavari water.