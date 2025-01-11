Telangana govt cancels early morning shows for Game Changer

Hyderabad: After the Telangana High Court instructed the state government to refrain from allowing early morning shows for special screening of Tollywood movie “Game Changer” which released in theatres on Friday, January 11, the state government has decided to cancel the early morning shows.

In a memo issued by special chief secretary Ravi Gupta on Saturday, January 11, the state government has made it clear that the early morning will not be permitted until public interest, health, and safety were duly considered, as per the directions of the High Court on the case filed against the state government’s earlier decision permitting the early morning shows.

The state government has also withdrawn its decision to allow ticket fare hike for the film expected to be in effect from January 16. In the memo issued on Saturday, the state government cited its earlier memo allowing the fare hike, with a condition for the theatres to screen advertisements on adverse effects of using narcotics and drugs, and cyber crime.

However, the state government had rejected the benefit shows for screening the movie.

Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court issued an interim order on Friday, January 10, directing the state government to refrain from allowing early morning movie screenings without ensuring public safety measures.

This decision came during a hearing of a petition filed by G Bharat Raj from Kanchanbagh, who raised concerns about the government’s contradictory actions regarding movie show timings.