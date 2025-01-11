Refrain from early morning movie screenings: HC to Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court issued an interim order on Friday, January 10, directing the state government to refrain from allowing early morning movie screenings without ensuring public safety measures.

This decision came during a hearing of a petition filed by G Bharat Raj from Kanchanbagh, who raised concerns about the government’s contradictory actions regarding movie show timings.

HC questions memo for ‘Game Changer’

The judge questioned the rationale behind the state’s January 8 memo, which permitted screenings starting at 4 am for the new Telugu film ‘Game Changer’ starring Ram Charan, while simultaneously denying permission for benefit shows.

Justice Reddy emphasized that public safety should take precedence, stating, “People should sleep at 4 am, not go to the movies,” highlighting the risks posed to moviegoers, particularly minors, during such late-night screenings.

The court instructed the state government to review its memo that allowed early shows and increased ticket prices for a limited period.

The case is scheduled for further hearing on January 24.