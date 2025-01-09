Game Changer: Telangana rejects benefit show request, but allows extra shows

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana has approved increased ticket rates and additional showtimes for the upcoming film ‘Game Changer’, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, set to release on January 10.

However, the government has rejected a request for a benefit show at enhanced rates.

On the film’s release date, a sixth show will be permitted at 4:00 am, with multiplexes allowed to charge an additional Rs 150 (including GST) per ticket, while single-screen theatres can charge an extra Rs 100 (including GST) per ticket.

From January 11 to January 19, theatres will be able to screen five shows daily, with multiplexes charging an additional Rs 100 and single theatres Rs 50 per ticket.

The request for a 1:00 am benefit show was declined by the government.

As part of the conditions for these relaxations, theatres are required to run advertisements highlighting the dangers of narcotics, drugs, and cybercrime.

Also Read Andhra Dy CM endorses ticket price hikes for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Game Changer is a political action drama that marks Ram Charan’s return to the big screen following the success of RRR.

Directed by S Shankar, this film features a script by Karthik Subbaraj and music by Thaman S. It also includes performances from actors such as Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, and Srikanth.

In this film, Ram Charan is expected to portray three distinct characters: an IAS officer, an IPS officer, and an ordinary man.